WHO launches Africa Innovation Challenge for health startups

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched the first WHO Africa Innovation Challenge, calling for health innovations with the potential for having significant social impact and addressing health needs on the continent.

The challenge will prioritise innovative and scalable healthcare solutions, and will offer finalists a fully-sponsored trip to the Africa Health Forum in Cape Verde in March 2019.

At this event, they will get the opportunity to exhibit their innovations and meet with top political, government and business leaders in the health space. They will also get a chance to exhibit their solutions at the annual meeting of Ministers of Health from the WHO African Region in August 2019 in Brazzaville, Congo.

Entries will be assessed by a panel of independent evaluators based on the innovation’s potential impact on health in Africa as well as the possibility of being replicated or scaled-up.

“This Innovation Challenge recognises the critical need for innovations to address the continent’s challenges in healthcare,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

“WHO champions the promotion of homegrown solutions to address health challenges in reproductive, maternal and child health, infectious diseases, noncommunicable diseases and other key areas. We hope this challenge will spark the entrepreneurial spirit of innovators and lead to credible health innovations across the continent.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Monday, December 10.