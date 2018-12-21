Another 8 Africa-based entrepreneurs join global Endeavor Network

Eight more Africa-based entrepreneurs have been chosen to join the global Endeavor network, which will see them gain access to mentorship and acceleration.



Endeavor, which launched in Nigeria and Kenya this year, and has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network, works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide.



The organisation supports entrepreneurs that have passed through the initial startup phase and demonstrate the potential for rapid expansion and scale. At its 84th International Selection Panel (ISP), held in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on December 11-13, Endeavor selected 25 high-impact entrepreneurs leading 18 companies from 15 markets, to take its global network to 1,793 entrepreneurs.



They included Jay Alabraba and Tayo Oviosu of Nigerian fintech startup Paga, and Trent Rossini and Mike Renzon of South African software company inQuba.



Also selected were Joshua Sandler of Kenyan logistics startup Lori Systems, Ned Tozun of solar firm d.light, and two Tunisian entrepreneurs – Nadhem Boudoukhane of food manufacturer Carthage and Karim Beguir of AI company InstaDeep.



“The South Africa ISP truly demonstrated the power, passion and commitment of Endeavor’s global network,” said Endeavor chief executive officer (CEO) Linda Rottenberg. “Thank you to all who lent their time and expertise in 2018 to helping Endeavor identify and select high-impact entrepreneurs, and congratulations to all those selected.”

