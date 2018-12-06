Applications open to Pitch Live at Africa Startup Summit

Applications are open to startups from around the continent to Pitch Live at the Africa Startup Summit in Kigali in February, with 10 startups to be given the chance to take to the stage before an audience of over 400 investors, corporate partners, accelerators and media.

The Africa Startup Summit will bring together stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent in Kigali, Rwanda, on February 14 -15, to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.

The focus of the Summit will be on encouraging collaboration, and creating connections between investors, corporates, stakeholders and startups.

As part of this mission, the top 10 startups from around Africa will be given the chance to pitch their business live on stage to the audience of over 400 local and international decision-makers.

Selected startups will also have the opportunity to attend the rest of the event, which features three Summits, and take part in the wide variety of workshops, discussions and networking sessions taking place over the three days.

Applications are open to African tech-enabled startups operating in any field. Startups applying must also be less than five years old; have at least an MVP, ideally with existing traction; have raised less than US$1 million in external funding; and have a current “ask”.

“We’re excited to open up the main stage at Africa Startup Summit to the continent’s most promising startups and have them wow the audience. We’re constantly impressed by the innovative, impactful startups we meet across Africa on a daily basis, and we want to support them in getting their story out there. We hope the chance to Pitch Live at the Summit will help create the connections they need to grow,” says Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder at Disrupt Africa.

“We are keen for the first Africa Startup Summit to be more than just another “talking shop”, but rather a forum where we can play a pivotal role in connecting startups with the investors and partners they need to scale their businesses across Africa and the rest of the world. We’re looking for 10 innovative and impactful startups to showcase at the event, and can’t wait to play a part in helping them fulfill their potential,” said Tom Jackson, co-founder at Disrupt Africa.

Startups must be able to attend the Summit in Kigali in person. Applications are open here, until January 11, with applications to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Tickets to attend are currently on sale here.