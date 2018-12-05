Apply now for cohort 2 of African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative

US-based non-profit the Centre for Global Enterprise (CGE) has opened applications to the second edition of its African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC) business development programme, supporting female entrepreneurs born and doing business in Africa.

Disrupt Africa reported in February GCE launched the 12-month AWEC programme, which aims to build a pan-African community of women entrepreneurs and business owners, and empower them with the strategy, leadership and business management skills needed for growth and economic advancement.

Two hundred women from 38 African countries were selected for the inaugural programme, which is delivered primarily via an online learning platform.

The programme features live video learning sessions led by business and academic experts; peer-to-peer sessions; mentoring by senior business professionals; feedback on assignments; and two leadership summits held across the year.

Applications are now open for the second cohort, to run between 2019 and 2020. The deadline for applications is December 18.

The programme is open to women who were born in and do business in Africa; with members of the diaspora are encouraged to apply as long as their businesses have an impact on the continent.

“At the heart of AWEC is a cooperative of women entrepreneurs from across Africa who will not only gain the skills and network needed to advance their businesses, but also pay it forward to the next generation of innovators and business owners. AWEC is a catalyst for impacting not just the individual business or NGO, but entire communities all across the continent,” said Christopher Caine, president of the Center for Global Enterprise.