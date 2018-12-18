Ivorian startup studio Janngo launches import-export solution

Ivory Coast-based startup studio Janngo has launched Jexport, an import-export solution aimed at accelerating access to regional and international markets for African small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Janngo builds, grows and invests in pan-African digital champions with proven business models and inclusive social impact, building digital ecosystems in high growth sectors by providing business support and digital platforms to SMEs.



Disrupt Africa reported in May it had raised EUR1 million (US$1.18 million) in funding to launch new digital solutions for African SMEs, and the newly-launched Jexport is the first such product.



A turnkey import-export platform, Jexport helps SMEs export their products globally at the best prices, while allowing freight forwarders and transporters to increase volumes, reduce costs, and optimise capacity on key corridors.



“Food waste represents more than 40 per cent of the whole production worldwide. The situation is equally dire in Africa where, contrary to the developed countries where the waste occurs downstream of the value chain, we face most challenges upstream in particular in terms of handling, transportation and distribution,” said Fatoumata Bâ, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Janngo.



“Today, our farmers and local producers severely suffer from prohibitive transport costs which drives them in some cases to resort to sell off their crop at ridiculously low prices or even worse to see them rot on their stems.”



Jexport aims to solve this problem, enables SMEs and other economic players in Ivory Coast to trade globally, find the best prices regarding their transport needs, improve their operational efficiency, and manage their legal and compliance needs.

