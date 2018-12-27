Kenyan experience-booking platform Cloud9xp launches mobile apps

Kenyan startup Cloud9xp, an online marketplace and booking service for leisure experiences, has launched its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices.



Disrupt Africa first reported on Cloud9xp back in 2016, but the startup has been busy since – raising some funding, taking part in the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, and pitching at DEMO Africa in Morocco.



Its online marketplace lists more than 80 experience providers and 550 experiences, allowing leisure seekers to discover and book fun activities to do across different categories, styles and locations in Africa.



Cloud9xp has now launched Android and iOS apps as alternative booking channels for its customers as it bids to become Africa’s largest curated marketplace for leisure experiences. The new mobile apps allow users to discover the best nearby experiences, book these experiences in less than three minutes, and plan travel itineraries.



“Cloud9xp is altering the way people find things to do in their city and when travelling for

leisure or business in a way never seen before,” said Mesongo Sibuti, the startup’s co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO).



“Beyond helping make things easier for leisure seekers, Cloud9xp also provides access to booking management tools that enable experience providers and tour operators to tap into an audience of potential customers for bookings by creating exposure for their experiences; and an alternative revenue channel.”

