New Cape Town co-working space to run incubator programme

Co-working space ORIBI Village has launched in Cape Town with plans to roll out a business incubator to support social innovations in South Africa.

Opened last week, ORIBI Village is a GROUPE SOS Pulse non-profit company launched with the aim of boosting social entrepreneurship and positively impacting local communities.

It is looking for innovators, creatives and entrepreneurs who are passionate about social change to join its collaborative co-working space, which will provide all the usual co-working facilities plus access to regular talks and workshops, and connections with the wider community.

“It’s about access to spaces where knowledge sharing can happen in a creative environment,” said Ingrid Fiette, director of ORIBI Village. “It’s about empowering people who have amazing business concepts to draw out every bit of potential that their ideas hold for their community.”

The space will be the base for the ORIBI Incubator, a free social impact incubation programme geared toward providing support and access to skills, mentors and technology to small businesses and startups aiming to make a real difference in their communities.

“Entrepreneurship has to be about something bigger. When done with a greater community in mind, the ripple effect is significant. Everyone benefits,” said Fiette.

Applications can be submitted via the website.