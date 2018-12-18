Pick your spot for a Cape Town meeting with this mobile workspace

Got an important meeting with an investor, or need a cool way to celebrate your latest big deal? Cape Town co-working space Work & Co may have just the thing for you.

Located on Bree Street since 2016, Work & Co has all the usual co-working facilities, but its mobile workspace NOVA provides quite the twist.

For ZAR3,000 (US$220) a day, startups – or anyone else for that matter – can rent the NOVA pod. Fully connected and self-sufficient, it can be parked anywhere for day of work or a meeting, be it on top of Signal Hill, on Camps Bay beach, or at the V&A Waterfront.

“We knew that versatility, creativity and inspiration are key factors for business growth. We wanted to offer an alternative space for conducting meetings, work or strategy sessions or just changing up your work environment,” said Jolize Pienaar, general manager at Work & Co.

NOVA comes with all the office essentials – fast Wi-Fi, a Smart TV, Apple TV, printer, white board, Nespresso machine, stocked mini fridge, charging station, plug points, bathroom facility and running water. It is solar-powered, and can seat up to six people.

“The mobile office pod was designed for the receptive and built for the adventurous,” Pienaar said. “This allows teams to think, meet and work anywhere. The concept of sharing space in such a densely populated areas as Cape Town makes sense, and progressive thinkers understand that immediately.”