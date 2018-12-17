SA property startup HouseME secures latest funding round

South African property startup HouseME has raised a multi-million rand funding round, its largest to date, with a leading national property development company being confirmed as the latest investor.

Formed in 2015 and available to the public by the end of 2016, HouseME is a digital platform that connects prospective tenants to landlords with full automation of the letting agency process, and fair and transparent rental pricing – all for a fraction of traditional fees.

The startup raised angel funding in August 2015 and September 2016, and a seed round in January 2017. In June of this year it announced a multi-million rand follow-on funding round from existing shareholders, and it has now raised an even larger amount to help it scale even faster, expand further into the market, and launch new products.

“’We are delighted to be backed by such experienced and strategic investors. HouseME has once again been afforded the opportunity to pursue its vision of happier homes for landlords and tenants alike,” said HouseME chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder Ben Shaw.



“By enhancing our understanding of new product opportunities, and in particular leveraging the knowledge of top financial services players, we certainly anticipate announcing plenty of exciting new products and services in the new year.”The news of the latest investor comes off the back of HouseME announcing a deal with online classifieds Gumtree.