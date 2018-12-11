Seedstars Africa Summit kicks off today in Tanzania

The Seedstars Africa Summit begins today in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, connecting 36 African tech startups with training opportunities and investors.

Seedstars has already picked African winners in Egypt, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Ghana, Rwanda, Libya, Uganda, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Nigeria, Cameroon, Botswana, South Africa and The Gambia.

All winning startups will take place in the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland in April of next year, but they will also attend the fourth annual Seedstars Africa Summit, which is taking place in Dar es Salaam from today.

The three-day event aims to bridge the gap between ecosystems and connect regional stakeholders to promote tech entrepreneurship as a way of impacting people’s lives. Taking part are 17 winners from the Seedstars Africa tour, nine local finalists from Seedstars World Tanzania edition, three startups from Switzerland, and a delegation of three startups from Tanga, Tanzania.

It will start with a day-long Seedstars Growth Bootcamp, where 20 startups will learn more about growth strategy and how to master the art of pitching, and also feature an investor forum. Startups will have the chance to pitch to investors and take part in private meetings, while a conference day will feature invite-only workshops and various discussions. Each of the 17 Seedstars Africa tour winners will have the chance to pitch on stage.