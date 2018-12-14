Tanzanian travel startup Tiketi expands to Kenya, SA

Tanzanian travel startup Tiketi has expanded its services into Kenya and South Africa, offering users in-depth knowledge of destinations, tours, activities and holiday packages in Africa.

Disrupt Africa first reported on Tiketi, which offers a curated selection of unique travel experiences in a variety of popular destinations around Africa, earlier this year, and the startup is now growing off the back of strong initial uptake.

Customers can find African tours and activities via the startup’s website or mobile app, at the best prices, and book them easily. The app also provides detailed information about services required during holidays, such as local transportation and attraction tickets.

“Tiketi has adapted the application as per local languages to offer easy comprehension of the content. The entire process is designed to give a boost to the African tourism sector locally and internationally,” said founder Joachim Freyhold.