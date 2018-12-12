Uganda’s M-SCAN wins TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa

Ugandan startup M-SCAN, which develops portable mobile ultrasound devices, has been crowned Sub-Saharan Africa’s Most Promising Startup at the second edition of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa in Lagos, Nigeria.



The Startup Battlefield Africa event took place in Lagos yesterday (December 11) after its first edition in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, which was won by Kenyan e-logistics platform Lori Systems.



The event sought Sub-Saharan Africa’s best innovators, makers and technical entrepreneurs, with 15 companies shortlisted from hundreds of entries. M-SCAN was named overall winner, securing a cash prize of US$25,000 plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt, in 2019.



South African virtual banking startup Bettr was named runner up.

“Africa’s tech ecosystem is really coming into its own as successful entrepreneurs scale up their businesses and achieve good exits and IPOs. The strength of the entries for this year’s Startup Battlefield Africa confirms that there is no shortage of creative inventors, makers and entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Mike Butcher, editor at large at TechCrunch.

“We are excited to showcase great startups that not only have the potential to produce an exit in the years to come, but which are also using technology to solve real-world problems in innovative ways, from healthcare to financial inclusion. There is some world-class technology coming out of Africa, which promises to help drive prosperity across the continent and position it as an important player in the digital economy of the future.”

