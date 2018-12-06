Web4Africa has extended its Web Hosting infrastructure to Kenya, offering local hosting solutions from Nairobi Kenya.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa delivers world-class hosting solutions from data centres across South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and now Kenya. The entrance into Kenya offers the residents of East African countries access to low-latency and super-fast web content delivery when making use of Web4Africa since the hosting company’s infrastructure is geographically close to the end-users.

Solutions to be delivered from Kenya include regular Web Hosting plans as well as Virtual Server hosting solutions.

The regular Web Hosting plans allow clients to host their websites, databases, and email. Backed by world-class hardware and an easy-to-use web hosting control panel, users are able to make use of reliable service for their business websites, blogs, e-commerce stores etc.

The Virtual Server solutions from Web4Africa meet higher-end requirements for high-traffic websites or web apps. Enterprises with capable in-house system administrators or developers can make use of the self-managed Virtual Server hosting while Managed Virtual Server solutions that include a control panel are available to regular website owners with no server admin skills. The Virtual Server Hosting is backed by fast hardware and a reliable dual-stack IP network.

Web4Africa operates its own extensive infrastructure across Southern, West and East Africa including a dual-stack IP network that peers openly on 3 leading African Internet Exchange Points. The IXPs are NAPAfrica Johannesburg, Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX), and Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN). The company also has connectivity to Ghana Internet Exchange (GIXA) and Kenya Internet Exchange Point (KIXP) through its transit providers in the respective countries.

The company has extensive in-house skills and experience to deliver and support world-class hosting solutions.

Web4Africa is also an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar offering hundreds of domain extensions including .africa, .joburg, .capetown, .durban, to clients worldwide.