10 startups selected to Pitch Live at Africa Startup Summit

Ten companies from across the continent have been selected to pitch on stage to investors, corporates, media and other stakeholders at the Africa Startup Summit in Kigali, Rwanda next month.



The inaugural Africa Startup Summit, one of three summits taking place at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, will bring together stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent on February 14 -15 to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.



The focus will be on encouraging collaboration, and creating connections between investors, corporates, stakeholders and startups. As part of this mission, the organisers opened applications to Pitch Live at the Africa Startup Summit, with chosen startups earning the chance to pitch before an audience of over 400 investors, corporate partners, accelerators and media.



More than 100 applications were received from startups across the continent for the opportunity to take part. These have now been narrowed down to the chosen 10, which hail from seven African countries and are active in sectors as diverse as fintech, e-health, agri-tech and mobility.



Here is the full list of companies selected to Pitch Live at Africa Startup Summit:



– 7keema (Egypt): an on-demand home nursing services platform using mobile, AI, VR and telehealth technologies to ensure peace of mind for patients and higher incomes for nurses;

– Appy Saude (Angola): the largest digital health portal of Angola, allowing users to identify and book healthcare service providers;

– Complete Farmer (Ghana): a crowd-farming platform that enables users to own agricultural land and manage it remotely from their devices;

– DéMars (Mauritius): a next generation mobile phone payments network for small micro payments built using the latest blockchain technology;

– Exuus (Rwanda): leverages the power of collective saving and adequate credit scoring model to achieve financial inclusion;

– Jetstream Africa (Ghana): a data-driven supply chain platform that enables food companies to buy agricultural products directly from African smallholder farmers and processors;

– Leaf (Rwanda): provides financial services to the stateless and excluded by creating a virtual bank with blockchain technology;

– Moja Ride (Ivory Coast): a Mobility-as-a-Service platform integrating local payment solutions and modes of transportation to help users find, book and pay for transport in their city;

– OZÉ (Ghana): a mobile platform that empowers small business owners to make data-driven decisions to improve their performance and access capital;

– RideSafe (Kenya): an emergency response service that utilises a micro-insurance financing model running on a decentralised blockchain application.



The selected startups will also have the opportunity to attend the rest of the event, which features three Summits, and take part in the wide variety of workshops, discussions and networking sessions taking place over the three days.



“We were delighted by both the quality and quantity of applications to Pitch Live at the Africa Startup Summit, and picking the final 10 was not an easy job. However, we are confident the businesses we have selected to take part are a strong representation of the high levels of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit within the African tech space, and look forward to showcasing them to potential partners and investors at the event,” said Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.



“Taking top African startups and giving them the chance to showcase their products and services on stage is a big part of what Africa Startup Summit is about. All of these companies will arrive in Kigali looking for ways to scale their businesses, and we will do all we can to help them succeed,” said Tom Jackson, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

Tickets to attend Africa Startup Summit, including a 10 per cent discount for all Disrupt Africa readers, are currently on sale here.