10 startups to pitch at Startup World Cup Nigeria regional

Ten Nigerian startups have been selected to pitch at the regional final of the Startup World Cup, with the winner heading to San Francisco to compete for US$1 million in investment at the grand final.



The Startup World Cup competition offers innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities for startup ecosystem around the world. Startups worldwide first compete at regional events, with winners heading to the grand final.



Passion Incubator is the exclusive regional partner for the 2019 Startup World Cup in Nigeria, and invited early-stage startups to apply for the competition. It has now selected 10 companies to pitch at the event, which takes place on February 9 at Civic Hive in Lagos.



Those startups include engineering platform Natterbase, P2P learning platform Edupoint, human capital advisory company WellNewMe, AI-powered on-demand services marketplace Sabi.ai, and property startup Spleet.



Also pitching are retail loyalty platform Loystar, lending solution Social Lender, digital publishing platform Publiseer, alternative financial services company Afara Partners, and agri-tech startup FarmFunded.



The startups will pitch in front of a judging panel comprised of Olusola Amusan, founder of Coven Works; Emmanuel Adegboye, Entrepreneurship Centre manager at Andela; Brian Odhiambo, associate director at Novastar Ventures; and Dayo Koleowo, principal investment officer at Microtraction.

A fireside chat themed “How to be highly competitive and secure investment” will also take place at the event, moderated by Damilola Thompson, senior corporate counsel at EchoVC, with the judges doubling as speakers alongside Evgeny Pobegailo, investment associate at Fenox VC. Interested parties can register to attend here.