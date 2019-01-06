6 Egyptian startups named winners of Start IT competition

Six Egyptian tech startups have been named winners of the country’s Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre’s (TIEC) Start IT competition, winning a year-long incubation package, business services and cash.



Launched in 2010, TIEC is an affiliate of Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), created with the aim of driving innovation and entrepreneurship in ICT, and mobilising the different components of the ecosystem.



The nationwide Start IT business plan competition is hosted by TIEC, targeting Egyptian entrepreneurs with ICT-related prototypes or proof of concepts, and who wish to commercialise their ideas and turn them into enterprises.



Six winners of the Start IT competition have been selected, with each securing a one year incubation package at TIEC, and a range of business services and cash valued at EGP180,000 (US$10,200) total.



The winning startups include Garment IO – a smart IoT platform providing garment factory managers and owners a complete overview of production processes, labour performance and production cost calculation; cloud PoS platform for small shops El Zatona; and Green Fashion Store – enabling users to market recycled products such as clothes and bags produced by households using factories’ fabrics remnants.

The list is completed by mobile app Mowafer Care, which facilitates the provision of medical services for individuals who cannot afford to have medical insurance; Marketizer – a PoS platform for management and sales of inventory for small shops; and culturally-sensitive matchmaking platform Harmonica.

