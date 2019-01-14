Applications open for GrowthAfrica accelerator programme

Startups from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Ethiopia are invited to apply for the GrowthAfrica accelerator, which helps startups scale and become investment ready.



GrowthAfrica works with innovative growth stage companies across the continent, helping them with business acceleration, strategic advice and facilitation in access to investments.



Over the past seven years it has run 18 programmes with 180 companies, who it has helped raise over US$42 million in funding and create more than 24,000 jobs.

Applications are now open for the latest GrowthAfrica Business Scaleup Accelerator Programme in Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Zambia, which will see 15 entrepreneurs selected in each country and put through a programme with modules on things like growth strategy, financial modelling, and investment support, and featuring mentorship and networking opportunities.



GrowthAfrica is looking for for-profit, post-revenue businesses with an innovative product, service or methodology that are ready to scale and open to raising external investment as part of their growth strategy. It is open to startups in all sectors but especially focused on agribusiness, education, mobile solutions, fintech, renewable energy, health, manufacturing and e-commerce.



The programme’s first phase consists of 18 workshop days spread over a six months period. After each workshop startups will work in-company with the assistance of external business experts, GrowthAfrica growth catalysts and financial modellers to implement their new strategies and innovations.



The second phase of the programme involves 24 months of one-on-one support from the GrowthAfrica team, a pool of external business leaders and support by GrowthAfrica’s investment facilitation team.

Applications are open until January 31. Startups can apply here for Zambia, here for Kenya, here for Uganda, and here for Ethiopia.