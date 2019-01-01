Applications open for Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme

Applications have opened for the fifth edition of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP), which will provide 1,000 startups with training, mentorship and US$5,000 in funding.

The programme, run by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), is a 10-year, US$100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs by 2024.

Applications have now opened for the latest edition, with successful applicants to receive 12 weeks of intensive online training, access to a world-class mentor, and US$5,000 in seed capital to prove the concept, plus access to further funding. They will also gain access to the TEF network of startups.

So far the programme has empowered 4,470 African entrepreneurs, connecting them with high profile private and public sector individuals, investors and advocates to boost their business profiles and scale their opportunities.