Ashoka opens applications for 11-month health accelerator

Social entrepreneurship network Ashoka and pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim have launched 11-month accelerator programme Making More Health (MMH).



The structured accelerator will bring together the best experience in social innovation and global healthcare to improve healthcare access for people, animals and their communities around the world.



Participants will be provided with tailored access to expertise and capacity building to unlock their next phase of growth. A unique feature of the programme is its co-creation approach, which involves entrepreneurs working with Boehringer Ingelheim employees to collaboratively design and implement relevant interventions.



At the end of the accelerator, social entrepreneurs with successful interventions will have the opportunity to present their solutions to Boehringer Ingelheim’s leadership team as well as social investors to attract further investment.

The programme is looking for well-established, post-revenue startups operating in Kenya, Ghana or Nigeria. Applications are open here until February 15, with the programme beginning in April.