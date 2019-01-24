Black-owned Cape Town SMEs invited to apply for growth programme

The Innovator Trust, an enterprise development organisation, and the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) have invited Cape Town-based growth-stage ICT entrepreneurs to join an intensive two-year enterprise development programme.

The Innovator Trust programme, co-developed and run by CiTi at the Woodstock Bandwidth Barn and remotely in Cape Town, aims to help businesses increase annual turnover and profitability, and gain the necessary accreditation to remove red tape.

It features monthly training, mentorship sessions with industry experts, and a strong focus on technical improvements, and is open to South African businesses that are at least 51 per cent black-owned and have been in operation for more than two years.

“Once the entrepreneurs who take part in our enterprise development programmes become more established, they turn their focus to growth. This accelerator is especially for entrepreneurs who’ve created businesses with high-growth potential and provides them with the skills to scale at speed and responsibly,” said Tashline Jooste, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Innovator Trust.Interested parties can apply here by February 22. Selected candidates will be announced on March 4.