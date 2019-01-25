Cape Town’s Future Females launches 5-day startup launch programme

Future Females, a Cape Town-based initiative dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs, has launched its “5 Days to Start” programme, which will help 2,000 people turn their ideas into real businesses.



Disrupt Africa reported last year on the launch of the Future Females Business School, a three-month virtual incubator supporting 50 female entrepreneurs in transforming their ideas into proven, profitable businesses.



The initiative is now scaling its impact with the launch of the free ‘5 Days to Start challenge, to support 2,000 entrepreneurs in taking five active steps towards turning their ideas into a real business.



The challenge will take place online, with a video tutorial released each day, accompanied by a workbook for members to put their new knowledge to use and finally get started on bringing their ideas to life. Members will also have access to a private Facebook Group, where they can share their progress and keep up to date with what the other members are doing.



“Our 5 Days to Start challenge will support these entrepreneurs to overcome their internal mindset hurdles and take action to launch their business, with the support of the Future Females team and global community,” said co-founder Lauren Dallas.

