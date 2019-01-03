Egypt’s MINT incubator seeking spring cohort

Applications are open to the third round of Egypt’s MINT incubator, offering startups support in growing their business to the next level and becoming investment ready.



Disrupt Africa reported in January last year, Cairo Angels – which invests in and supports startups across the Middle East and Africa – and EGBank had partnered to launch the three-month equity-free MINT Incubator.



The incubator aims to help startups with an existing product grow their business to the next level, and become more attractive to investors. The programme features a series of mentoring sessions and workshops covering topics such as finance, sales and marketing, growth hacking, accounting basics, legal and governance, attracting and retaining talent, and branding. Participants also receive free co-working space.



The incubator culminates in a Demo Day, with participating startups pitching live to an audience of the top angel and venture capital investors in the region.



Ten startups graduated the first edition of the programme in July last year; while a further 11 graduated the Fall programme at a Demo Day held in December.



Applications are now open to the Spring 2019 cycle here, until January 20.