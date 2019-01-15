Expand your startup to the UK with Go Global Africa programme

Startups based in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa have been invited to apply for the Go Global Africa programme, which provides support to companies looking to establish operations in the United Kingdom (UK).



The UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is launching a new International Tech Hub Network in 2019, in partnership with the British High Commission in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.



As part of this, Go Global is offering startups a unique opportunity to collaborate with the UK. The programme has been designed to prepare post-MVP startups for the next stage with a focus on enhancing business skills, experiential learning through peer to peer engagements with other startups in the UK ecosystem, and key learnings around how to think about and tackle a future global expansion.



Beginning on March 23, the Go Global will support startups through a host of workshops delivered by UK-based experts, professionals and business executives, innovation sessions with corporate incubators and accelerators, and meetups and networking opportunities within London’s startup community. The two-week programme concludes with a demo day. Participants will receive one mentoring session a month for three months following the UK trip.



Startups applying for the programme must be in the post-MVP stage with a live product in the market and demonstrable evidence of some customer traction, have raised less than GBP2 million (US$2.6 million) in funding, and be active in fields aimed at creating a better future for Africa, such as transport, energy, water, connectivity, health, fintech and agri-tech. They must also have ambitions to expand regionally and internationally in the future.

Interested parties must apply before January 30, with judging panels to take place during the week of February 7-14.