flab Accelerator seeking Ghanaian female-led tech startups

Applications are open to the Innohub flab Accelerator, seeking female-led tech startups to join the six-month Ghana-based programme.



The fLab programme seeks to promote innovative technology entrepreneurship among women, by providing female-owned tech startups with product development and business development support.



The accelerator is currently seeking 20 entrepreneurs with innovative, high-growth, social impact ventures looking for support to refine their offering and scale.



Participants will receive help from a team of mentors and coaches with product development and testing, as well as with refining their business and customers strategies. Co-working space complete with a tech lab to test ideas will also be available to the chosen entrepreneurs.



To be eligible, startups must have a two or three-member female-led team; be aged between 20 and 30 years old; have an innovative technology solution in its idea or early stage with potential for growth; and be willing to commit the six month intensive programme.



Applications are open here, until January 15.

