Last chance to Pitch Live at Africa Startup Summit

Startups from around Africa have one week left to apply to Pitch Live at the Africa Startup Summit in Kigali in February, with 10 startups to be given the chance to take to the stage before an audience of over 400 investors, corporate partners, accelerators and media.



The Africa Startup Summit will bring together stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent in Kigali, Rwanda, on February 14 -15, to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.



The focus of the Summit will be on encouraging collaboration, and creating connections between investors, corporates, stakeholders and startups.



Disrupt Africa announced in December the main stage of the event will be opened up to the top 10 startups from around Africa, who will be given the chance to pitch their businesses to the audience of over 400 local and international decision-makers.



Selected startups will also have the opportunity to attend the rest of the event, which features three Summits, and take part in the wide variety of workshops, discussions and networking sessions taking place over the three days.



“We have seen a huge volume of great applications from startups around Africa, and there are now only a couple of spaces left to Pitch Live on the main stage at Africa Startup Summit in February. We’re pleased to extend this last chance to any late applicants – we look forward to hearing from you,” says Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder at Disrupt Africa.



“The first Africa Startup Summit promises to bring together the continent’s ecosystem with a good number of entrepreneurs, investors, corporate and regulatory speakers and attendees already confirmed. We’re pleased to include Pitch Live as a key feature of the event line-up, and encourage applicants and attendees to secure their spaces now,” said Tom Jackson, co-founder at Disrupt Africa.



Applications are open to African tech-enabled startups operating in any field. Startups applying must also be less than five years old; have at least an MVP, ideally with existing traction; have raised less than US$1 million in external funding; and have a current “ask”.



Startups must be able to attend the Summit in Kigali in person. Applications are open here, until January 11, with applications to be reviewed on a rolling basis. Tickets to attend are currently on sale here.



For more information or for sponsorship and expo enquiries please visit https://www.africatechsummit.com/kigali/africa-startup-summit/ or email Gabriella on gabriella@disrupt-africa.com, or Tom on tom@disrupt-africa.com.

