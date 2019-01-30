Nigerian logistics startup Kobo360 expands to Togo

Nigerian logistics startup Kobo360 has launched operations in Togo as it begins its continent-wide expansion drive after securing over US$7 million in funding last year.



Launched in July 2016, Kobo360 enables individuals and businesses to request or schedule pickup of packages, and track the driver until its final destination.



The startup raised two funding rounds totalling US$7.2 million last year from investors including the IFC, YCombinator, WTI, Cardinal Stone Partners, Chandaria Capital and TLcom in order to scale, and it is now pushing ahead with those plans with a launch in Togo.



“This is part of our expansion across Africa which has been in effect since 2018,” said Kobo360 co-founder Obi Ozor. “Our mission is to build the global logistics operating system that will power trade and commerce across Africa and emerging markets. Togo is a key part of that drive.”



The Kobo360 founding team has just been in Togo to meet with government officials and partners, as well as interview hundreds of applicants to fill several open positions in the company’s Lome branch. The company will also be making forays into the Ghanaian and Kenyan markets in the coming weeks.

