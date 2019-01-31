SA’s SkillUp Tutors launches online teaching product

South African ed-tech startup SkillUp Tutors has continued to expand its product offering with the launch of Lessonspace, a collaborative whiteboard for teaching online.



The Cape Town-based SkillUp offers parents and students across South Africa access to thousands of highly skilled and vetted tutors based on grades, subject, location, and budget.



The startup – which in secured a Series A funding round from Knife Capital in April of last year – launched its own coding course in August, and has now followed that up with the launch of Lessonspace. Though it rolled out a similar product for its existing clients last year, this latest release is its international growth venture.



“We’ve been working non-stop trying to find a way to have a large-scale impact in the ed-tech industry. While SkillUp Tutors continues to grow from strength to strength, we knew we needed to focus on Software-as-a-Service if we wanted to scale internationally,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Matthew Henshall.



The Lessonspace is software that makes it easy to teach students one-on-one online.



“At SkillUp Tutors we found that more and more of our students and tutors were asking to have online lessons, we tried some third-party software that just didn’t quite cut it for our clients, so we decided to build our own,” said Henshall.



“We created Lessonspace to meet the needs of tutors and teachers around the world. We’re really focusing on producing the gold standard here, we want to show that South African engineers can compete, and have an impact, on a global scale.”

