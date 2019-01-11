SA’s WhereIsMyTransport raises $1.85m, expands globally

South African public transport data and technology startup WhereIsMyTransport has secured US$1.85 million as part of its Series A funding round, and gone global by adding the first Indian, Southeast Asian and Latin American cities to its platform.



Formed in 2016, WhereIsMyTransport connects and collects data in emerging cities, integrating this information on its open data platform.



Its products are then used by cities to coordinate and monitor services, operators to integrate their systems and optimise service, and passengers who access the platform through apps and endpoints connected to the WhereIsMyTransport platform.



The startup, which secured two funding rounds back in 2017, has now announced an investment of US$1.85 million, led by Liil Ventures and including existing investor Goodwell Investments, as part of its Series A funding round.



This investment has been secured as WhereIsMyTransport expands its digital mapping of formal and informal public transport networks into new emerging markets, including its first data collection projects in India and Latin America. Data for more than 30 major cities in emerging markets is now available on its integrated mobility data platform.



With the expansion into the Latin American market, facilitated by Liil Ventures, the company wrapped up 2018 with its biggest data collection project to date – collecting the world’s most complete dataset for integrated formal and informal public transport in the Mexico City metropolitan area.



“We are delighted to welcome Liil Ventures to our global team, alongside trusted partner Goodwell Investments. Liil is an investor experienced in our sector, and a loud advocate for our market-leading technology. Not only are we strategically aligned, Liil also brings significant go-to-market value in the Latin American market, and a complimentary portfolio including Cabify and What3Words,” said Devin de Vries, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at WhereIsMyTransport.



Nadim Matuk Villazón, investment principal at Liil Ventures, said the investment firm was excited to back the startup and keep supporting resilience in emerging cities around the globe with reliable mobility data and technology.



“WhereIsMyTransport is a promising team of global urban innovators that helps governments in emerging markets to improve public transport networks and invest in better mobility services for everyone,” Villazón said.



Wim van der Beek, founder and managing partner at Goodwell Investments, said poor mobility in emerging markets was a huge social issue that had been overlooked for years.



“WhereIsMyTransport’s data and technology has a direct and sustainable positive impact on the livelihood of hundreds of millions of excluded households in these markets,” he said.



“WhereIsMyTransport and its solutions are perfectly aligned with our investment strategy, and we are thrilled to continue to support the company and its mission for social change.”

