Togolese startups invited to apply for Djanta Tech Hub support

Togolese tech startups have been invited to apply for assistance from the newly-established Djanta Tech Hub in the heart of the capital city Lomé.



The first technology campus in Togo, the 3,000m2 Djanta Tech Hub aims to be a West African centre of excellence and a key location for supporting tech entrepreneurship.



It is designed to promote entrepreneurship, creativity and economic development through digital technology, innovation and research, and will support the development of solutions for key sectors of the Togolese economy, such as education, agriculture, health and financial inclusion.



Startups in the tech space looking for an environment in which to develop their ideas and grow their businesses are now being invited to apply to relocate to Djanta Tech Hub via this online form.



Djanta Tech Hub includes digital training centre Djanta Academy), a FabLab, and co-working space Djanta Space. Its NanaTech space is dedicated to female entrepreneurship, while it also host an incubator, an accelerator, a connected café area, and meeting and conference rooms.

