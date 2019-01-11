UNICEF Innovation Fund seeks data science startups

The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to make equity-free investments of up to US$100,000 in startups using data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) or similar technologies.



UNICEF has rolled out a host of individual funds in recent years, including ones for blockchain, VR and drone startups, and backed the likes of South Africa’s 9Needs and Tunisia’s Utopixar.



Its latest call for applications, which is open until February 28 and relevant to startups registered in one of UNICEF’s programme countries, is targeting startups using data science, machine learning and AI startups in a variety of ways.



UNICEF is looking for companies using new sources of data such as satellite imagery or social media and applying data science or artificial intelligence techniques to understand the physical world that we live in, as well as companies trying to generate new insights from existing data.

