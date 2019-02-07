African e-health startups invited to apply for Sanofi challenge

French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi, through its Afric@Tech innovation lab, is inviting e-health companies to submit solutions to three challenges.



Sanofi first launched the Afric@Tech challenge last year with the goal of identifying and rewarding the startups revolutionising practices in the health sector in Africa, with the first edition won by South African mobile diagnostics startup Vula Mobile.



This year, Sanofi is looking for solutions to three challenges: enhancing awareness, diagnosis and disease management of patients suffering from Diabetes, improving access to medicines in remote areas, and supporting decision-makers in getting better usage of available health data.



Successful applicants will have the opportunity to present their solutions at the Viva Tech event in Paris in May, which brings together 10,000 startups with top worldwide investors, companies and global tech leaders.

Applications are open here until February 15, with Sanofi looking for African startups with at least a proof of concept, with relevant solutions and developed business models.