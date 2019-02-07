Applications open for Startupbootcamp AfriTech FastTrack Tour

The Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator has opened applications for its FastTrack Tour, which will host 19 events across 14 countries to source startups for its third programme in Cape Town later this year.

The corporate-backed Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme is opening applications for its third edition, offering startups access to seed funding, mentorship, training, business support services, and the chance to securing partnerships with corporates.

Over the three-month programme’s first two years, 20 companies have signed 52 pilots and commercial agreements with large corporations, and the search for the third cohort will begin with the FastTrack tour, comprising 19 events in 14 countries.

FastTracks are informal events that give the Startupbootcamp AfriTech team, mentors and sponsors the opportunity to meet the most suitable early-stage companies interested in joining the programme. This year’s accelerator is anchored and endorsed by leading corporate sponsors Old Mutual, RCS, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Nedbank and PwC. Leaders from these corporates will be present at the FastTrack events to engage and mentor.

At each event, 10 startups will receive instant feedback from a panel of industry mentors, be able to network with the Startupbootcamp AfriTech investment team and learn more about the programme. Attending a FastTrack will boost a startup’s chances of joining the accelerator by 20 per cent.

“The Startupbootcamp AfriTech FastTrack Tour for 2019 is an open canvas for forward-thinking startups to initiate a shift in traditional thinking while networking with hundreds of other innovative, like-minded people wanting to set new benchmarks in the African tech industry”, said programme director Nsovo Nkatingi.Interested startups can go here to find the FastTrack nearest to them and submit their application.