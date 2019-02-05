Kenyan co-working space Nairobi Garage opens 3rd premises in Karen

Co-working space Nairobi Garage has launched its new premises in Karen, meaning it now has three hubs creating an interlinking network spanning the whole of Nairobi.



Nairobi Garage has been busy over the last few years, opening a new facility in Westlands, relocated its original Ngong Road space, and rolling out business services for startups



With two spaces covering 50,000 square feet in the Kenyan capital, it already described itself as the largest co-working space provider in Africa, and it has now added another 14,000 square feet to that with the launch of Nairobi Garage // Karen.



The new space has been bespoke-designed to maximise functionality for resident companies. Featuring 18 private offices and 150 desks, it includes high-speed internet, and is set in the Watermark Business Park, home to global companies such as Unilever and GE.



It completes a triangular network spanning Nairobi, with members able to move freely between the three hubs as their business schedules require.



“We’re pleased to open the doors of Nairobi Garage // Karen to the city’s business community. Our three locations now mean that members can work from any side of town, and quickly set up operations and a presence all across the city. Over and above the handpicked locations, Nairobi Garage has been deliberate about ensuring every square inch of our space is optimised for productivity giving members a world-class creative home to scale and innovate,” said Hannah Clifford, director of Nairobi Garage.



Nairobi Garage // Karen has a number of luxury features, including four state-of-the-art meeting rooms, AC throughout the space, sound-proofed boardrooms and call booths, male and female showering facilities, and an on-site bistro, “Brioche”.



Members have the ability to drop in and work from any premises at no extra cost, and can use the meeting rooms and facilities in any location.

