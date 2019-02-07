South African AI startup Cortex Logic raises funding to expand beyond Africa

South African artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cortex Logic has secured investment as it bids to expand its reach to new clients in Europe and the United States (US).

Founded in 2015, Cortex Logic leverage its AI engine to help businesses solve strategic and operationally relevant problems by mobilising data science, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics.



Cortex Logic is already consulting with and supporting some of the most prominent brands in South Africa and global businesses in a range of sectors, and has now secured funding – the amount and source of which is undisclosed – to expand operations further afield.



“Every sector of commerce will be impacted by AI and we are now attracting interest from Europe and the US, so this is just a natural step in our growth plan,” said founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Jacques Ludik.



“The investment is a great endorsement not only of our team, products and growth strategy, but also an acknowledgement of the reality that enterprises around the world are now deploying artificial intelligence powered solutions to secure a competitive advantage.”



Cortex Logic will use the investment to on-board more staff. It is currently recruiting data scientists, developers and analysts with experience in machine learning, deep learning and complex solution development.



“Housing our core team in our new Cape Town Office HQ means we have a great working environment to offer new staff allied to an excellent talent pool for growth,” said Ludik.

