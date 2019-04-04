4 Egyptian startups selected for 500 Startups’ MENA Dojo programme

Four Egyptian startups have been named among the 14 taking part in the third edition of 500 Startups’ Series A programme MENA Dojo, securing US$150,000 in funding and access to mentorship and training.



The 500 Startups MENA Dojo programme is part of a partnership with the Qatar Science and Technology Park, and counts the likes of Ahli United Bank, Zain, Niu, KAFO and Sirdab Labs as key partners.



It is aimed at startups with significant traction that are on pace to raise a Series A round within six to nine months, giving them access to four weeks of intense growth sessions run by global mentors, one-on-one sessions with 500 Startups’ team of experts, and US$150,000 in funding from its 500 Falcons fund, which recently announced its oversubscribed final closing at US$33 million.



The four Egyptian startups selected to take part include mobility startup Buseet, a premium mass transportation platform that secured funding last year, and Garment IO, a plug-and-play garment manufacturing management solution that combines software and hardware.



Also participating are travel startup Tripdizer, which enables users to plan and book personalised travel itineraries, and fintech startup Vapulus, a global payment gateway that enables businesses to accept payments and also provides them with customer acquisition and loyalty tools.



The month-long programme kicked off on March 31 and culminates with an Investor Day pitch event on May 1 in Kuwait.

