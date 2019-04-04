4th Africa Tech Summit London set for June

The fourth Africa Tech Summit London will take place on June 11, allowing African tech leaders to connect with global ventures, investors and business opportunities.



The annual summit, which takes place during London Tech Week and is organised by the team behind Africa Tech Summit Kigali, aims to drive global connections and enable discussions around topics such as mobile financial services, scaling and exits, mobility and logistics, and other key trends and innovations.



It will feature speakers from the likes of Flutterwave, Branch, Lidya, Binance, Yego Moto, GreenTec Capital, OPIC, BitPesa, Carbon, ABAN, AfricInvest, Africa Tech Ventures, Kobo360, TLcom, Lagos Angel Network (LAN), Outlierz Ventures, ThankUCash, London Stock Exchange, African Women In Tech and Swiftly, with more to be announced.



“Building on Africa Tech Summit Kigali earlier this year, which connected over 500 delegates in Rwanda, the ATS series returns to London, connecting African tech with global opportunities. We are delighted to welcome these exciting ventures to connect with tech investors and partners in London,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summits.

“This year’s summit is also part of London Tech Week, which will provide enhanced exposure, more opportunities to do business and drive investment between the two ecosystems.”

After the success of Pitch Live, which connected investors and scaling ventures at the Africa Startup Summit at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, applications are now closing for Pitch Live London. African tech ventures who wish to showcase their solution to investors, corporates, media and advisors have until April 30 to apply here.