Africa Fintech Summit set to take place in Washington DC

The second annual Africa Fintech Summit will take place in Washington DC on April 11, bringing together tech and finance leaders, policymakers and investors from across Africa and the United States to discuss the future of financial technology.



The Africa Fintech Summit is organised by Dedalus Global, a strategic advisory firm based in Washington and Lagos, in partnership with PeaceTech Lab.



It will open with an address by Jim Ovia, chairman and founder of Zenith Bank, while other speakers will include Flutterwave co-founders Olugbenga Agboola and Iyin Aboyeji, APIS partner Nick Talwar, Venture Garden Group chief executive officer (CEO) Bunmi Akinyemiju, and PeaceTech Lab CEO Sheldon Himelfarb.



Focus areas include the future of banking, venture capital, policy and regulation, blockchain, digital identity, remittances, and financial inclusion. A New Venture Competition will feature selected startups presenting to a panel of investors, and a workshop presented by PR firm Insider will offer fintech founders a crash course on building thought leadership and visibility in the media.

