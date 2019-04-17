AfricArena event to return to Cape Town after extended world tour

The third edition of the Cape Town-based AfricArena event will take place on November 11-12, on the back of an expanded world tour seeking startups to take part.



The annual AfricArena showcases Africa’s best startups and innovators in front of an audience of local and international investors looking for world-class talent, and runs a series of corporate-backed innovation challenges.



Last year’s event saw 11 startups secure corporate partnerships, and the AfricArena team will on April 30 kick off a world tour that in addition to last year’s destinations of Casablanca, Dakar, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Tunis will also feature events in Cairo, Kigali and Abidjan.



“On the back of a highly successful second edition of AfricArena, with over US$2.3 million in deal impact and much more in ongoing deals, we are accelerating the development of AfricArena,” said Christophe Viarnaud, founder of AfricArena.



“This year, AfricArena will expand its pan-African footprint to find the continent’s best startups. We will add Kigali, Abidjan and Cairo to the global Tour. As we’ve done In 2018, we will also take some of the AfricArena challenge winners on an investor roadshow to Paris, San Francisco and New York in May. With a fully open collaboration model bringing an increasing number of sponsors and ecosystem partners, AfricArena is committed to support the success of the African tech ecosystem by attracting investors and corporates.”

