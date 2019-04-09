Applications now open for Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa

Applications have opened for the ninth edition of the annual Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East, which rewards innovative projects that improve people’s living conditions.



Applications are open until May 30, with Orange looking for tech-based social projects in fields such as education, healthcare, farming, mobile payments and sustainable development.



Three winners will receive EUR25,000 (US$30,500), EUR15,000 (US$18,000) and EUR10,000 (US$12,000) respectively, as well as six months of personalised support from startup creation and financing professionals.



The Orange Social Venture Prize is open to all students, employees and entrepreneurs over the of age 21 whose initiative is under three years old and serves any of Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Botswana, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar, Niger, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jordan, Burkina Faso, and Sierra Leone.

