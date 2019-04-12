Applications open for $175k Bell Labs Prize

Applications have opened for the annual Bell Labs Prize, offering innovators from participating countries around the globe the chance to secure a share of US$175,000 in prize money.



Bell Labs, the research and development company owned by Nokia, said the aim of the annual prize is to recognise proposals that “change the game” in the field of information and communications technologies by a factor of 10.



The winning solution will take home US$100,000 in cash, second place will secure US$50,000, and third will win US$25,000, while all three winners will also be considered for the opportunity to work within Bell Labs to further explore their ideas following the end of the competition.



Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are the eligible African countries, with 10 finalists to be selected to pitch at a final event later this year. Applications are open until April 26.