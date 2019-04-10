Applications open for Southern African FemBioBiz Acceleration Programme

Applications have opened for the third season of the FemBioBiz Acceleration Programme, aimed at helping Southern African women grow their businesses and gain access to regional and international markets.



Run by Hivos and SANBio, the FemBioBiz Acceleration Programme targets both women business owners who already run a company, and entrepreneurial students with exciting business ideas involving agri-food, health, waste, natural beauty products or nutrition. I



The programme will be implemented in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, though individuals from the entire SADC region are eligible to apply.



Participants will gain access to acceleration services, and stand a chance to win prizes in their countries. They can also attend the SA Innovation Summit, and enjoy additional opportunities in and outside of the continent.

Applications are open here until April 20.