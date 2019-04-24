Cape Town BigFive Summit to highlight digital opportunities

A new event, BigFive Summit, will take place in Cape Town on May 13-15, bringing together media and technology companies, digital agencies, thought leaders and disruptive startup entrepreneurs from across the continent.



Hosted by BigFive Digital, BigFive Summit is a knowledge-sharing and networking event for companies that provide digital marketing and technology solutions to local businesses across Africa and The Middle East.



It is built around five cornerstone pillars that support local commerce, namely “Search, Social, Mobile, Location and Payments”, and will feature headline talks and workshops that will challenge thinking, stimulate ideas and offer practical advice for those with the common goal of bringing to market digital solutions for SMEs.



BigFive Summit is open to anyone seeking to play an active role in advancing SME participation via digital marketing, productivity improvement, transactional e-commerce, and back-office efficiency. The event will highlight the enormous opportunities and challenges associated with bringing to market digital media and cloud-based business efficiency solutions for local merchants.



“In recent years, as a direct consequence of the explosive growth in smartphone adoption, literally millions of African and Middle Eastern consumers are experiencing the online world for the first time,” said Thabo Seopa, co-founder and chairman of BigFive Digital.



“We created BigFive Digital to serve and support the growing community of media, mobile, technology and software companies who are providing the infrastructure that allows local SMEs to participate in this digital revolution.”

