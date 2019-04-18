Nigeria’s Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) and Google for Startups have reprised their partnership for a second edition of PitchDrive, which will take 10 African hardware and deep tech startups on a tour of five Asian tech cities to seek collaborations and investment.



CcHub and Google ran the first PitchDrive back in 2017, when 14 African tech startups were chosen to participate in a three-week European tech hub tour that took in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich and Paris.



PitchDrive II will select 10 of Africa’s top hardware and deep tech startups, and take them on a 14-day tour of five tech cities in Asia. The focus is on facilitating Africa-Asia collaborations to strengthen deep technology companies in Africa by creating a platform for startups to learn from the Asian market, discover and engage suppliers or manufacturing partners to strengthen their businesses, and explore funding opportunities.



The tour – which begins on August 15 – will kick off in Kigali, Rwanda, where CcHub recently launched a design lab, for a two-day bootcamp, before heading to Singapore, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo.



Hardware or deep tech startups interested in applying must be based in Africa, and be able to demonstrate a minimum of 12 months revenue-generating operations. Applications close on May 20.