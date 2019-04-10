Cisco launches $710k incubation hub in Durban

Cisco South Africa has launched a ZAR10 million (US$710,000) state-of-the-art incubation hub in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to support local SMMEs and speed up their entry into the digital marketplace.



Cisco’s Edge Incubation Centre is part of the company’s commitment to action priorities of the country’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 in terms of creating jobs, enhancing skills development and boosting economic growth, and is the second of its kind after the one opened in Pretoria in November last year.



The hub, which will be based at Dube TradePort, is a smart building with cutting-edge Cisco technology that offers complete business facilities, including workspaces with high-speed broadband connectivity, video conferencing and collaboration platforms, as well as boardroom and training facilities.



Resident SMMEs will be able to connect with global Cisco experts, who can support them develop business ideas and concepts in a digital world.



“Our goal is to enable SMMEs to accelerate their growth by ensuring they get access to world-class technology. We are living in a world that is changing faster than ever imagined and we are inspired by the prospect of an economy with abundant jobs, a place where entrepreneurs can thrive,” said Clayton Naidoo, general manager for Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa.



“With technology comes many opportunities, especially in Africa, the fastest growing region in the world. Cisco recognises Africa’s talent and we want to continue being an enabler of tech ecosystems across the continent. With our resources, SMMEs are not only able to grow but also stay competitive.”



The centre will also provide SMMEs with the opportunity to employ graduates from Cisco’s Networking Academy (NetAcad) programme to give them workplace experience. Netacad gives students hands-on digital skills training for in-demand careers.