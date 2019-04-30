Ghanaian field management startup Jumeni launches operations

Ghanaian startup Jumeni, which builds software for the field service management (FSM) industry, has formally launched operations.



Formed last year by Ghanaians Eyram Amedzor and Emmanuel Oduro, alongside Kenyan Kevin Gawo, after they met while taking part in the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) training programme in Accra, Jumeni builds cloud-based field service and mobile workforce management tools for service-based companies.



The startup’s platform connects companies with their field workers and customers, helping its users create more visibility into their field operations, better engage with their customers, and increase revenues with its billing and payment service.



“Our first flagship product is built for the waste management and recycling industry. We decided to start from the waste industry because, despite being a trillion-dollar industry globally, waste management in Ghana still faces many challenges when it comes to service delivery,” Amedzor said.



“From our research in 2018, waste companies are able to collect just 60 per cent of municipal waste, leaving 70 per cent of the public dissatisfied with their respective service providers. From this, you can tell waste management companies here lose a lot of money – a staggering 60 per cent average per month – from inefficiencies in field operations and revenue mobilisation.”



Jumeni aims to help such companies increase revenues by up to 70 per cent, and improve service delivery, and is doing so with the support of MEST, which invested US$100,000 in the startup last year.



Jumeni charges a monthly subscription or yearly license on its field management software, and a transaction charge on payments, and processed over US$5,000 during a recent three-month beta phase. Amedzor said it is focused on Ghana for now, but does plan to enter more markets.



“We plan to expand to Kenya, South African and Nigeria in the coming years. But really, our products can work anywhere,” he said.

