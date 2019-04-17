MEST Africa Summit set for Nairobi in June

The fourth annual MEST Africa Summit will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on June 10-12, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and other ecosystem players to explore the latest innovations and rising stars in the African tech ecosystem.



Hosted by the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a pan-African training programme, seed fund and incubator, the 2019 MEST Africa Summit will take place in collaboration with Microsoft at both the Radisson Blu Hotel and the MEST Nairobi incubator.



Like previous editions in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, the summit will feature panel discussions driven by the continent’s top thought leaders, interactive workshops designed for entrepreneurs, and a look inside the MEST training programme and incubator.



Speakers will discuss the latest challenges and opportunities in the African tech space, including the impact of AI and machine learning on Africa’s workforce, the role of tech in cultivating a more energy-efficient Africa, and how the creative use of data is enabling financial inclusion on the continent.



The summit will also feature addresses from MEST and Meltwater founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Jorn Lyseggen and Microsoft’s senior director for Africa Chris Langwa, and culminate with the finals of the 2019 MEST Africa Challenge.



“As we gear up for this year’s summit, we’re excited to welcome some of Africa’s most engaging entrepreneurs, partners, corporate leaders and ecosystem facilitators. We’re thrilled to partner with Microsoft, whose entrepreneur toolkit is helping developers across the continent more easily build impactful solutions. We look forward to diving deep into discussions around the innovations and solutions that are rapidly driving change on the continent,” said MEST Africa managing director Aaron Fu.

