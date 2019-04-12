Network of 75 innovation hubs launched in Nigeria

Seventy-five Nigerian innovation hubs have come together to form a network with the aim of fostering greater collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the entrepreneurship space.



Innovation Support Network (ISN) Hubs is a non-profit organisation made up of 75 hubs from across Nigeria, with the prime objective of developing a community of best practices.



Its aims include providing capacity development programmes for hub operators, facilitating the identification, exchange and use of commercial best practices for workspaces, incubators and accelerators, providing access to funding and partnerships, and engaging with local, national and international policymakers on the role of hubs.

Member hubs have elected five directors to run its affairs and report to an executive committee comprising each of the founding hubs. ISN Hubs will be governed by a constitution written collectively by members.



“ISN Hubs is aiming to create a platform for increasing collaboration between hubs through the facilitation of the identification, exchange and use of commercial best practices by workspaces, incubators and accelerators in Nigeria,” said marketing director Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata.

