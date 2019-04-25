Nigerian government looks to empower South-West startups

The Nigerian government has launched the Premier Hub programme in the South-West region, designed to help young people turn innovative ideas into sustainable solutions.



The Premier Hub Innovation Centre, located in Ondo state, aims to create an enabling environment for young people, providing them with training, incubation and acceleration programmes.



“Our aim is to impact the Nigerian economy to become a knowledgeable driven/smart economy, capable of rapidly accelerating industrialisation by training and serving talent acceleration points for young Nigerians in technology driven sectors of the economy,” Premier Hub said.



The programme provides critical tools for entrepreneurial success, including training, mentorship and advisory, free work space, and seed capital.





The hub is now seeking applications from individuals and early-stage startups with ideas, solutions or products in agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, digital oilfield, governance or health. Businesses must be for-profit, and located in Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Lagos or Ekiti states.

