Nigeria’s CcHub seeks gov-tech solutions for incubation support

The Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) is looking for innovative gov-tech solutions to support with seed funding and access to incubation services.



CcHub has opened applications for its GovLab programme, which is seeking innovative thinkers with ideas that promote participation in policymaking, bridge gaps in the election process, and drive student participation in university governance.



The top five applications will be invited to Lagos for a two-day design and product workshop, with three solutions qualifying for the CcHub pre-Incubation programme, where they will receive access to US$5,000 seed funding and other support services such as mentorship, office space and access to up to $10,000 Amazon Web Services credits.



Interested parties must have a team, be able to travel to Lagos, and be able to submit an idea or a business plan for an existing startup that has been in operation for less than one year. Applications are open here until April 15.