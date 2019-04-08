Resplash initiative looks to inspire African entrepreneurs of the future

Microtraction founder and Binance Labs director Yele Bademosi and a group of volunteers have launched Resplash, an experimental initiative looking to support the startup founders and employees of the future.



The aim of Resplash is to empower future leaders by awarding scholarships and mentorship opportunities to talented individuals interested in learning how to code and design, and potentially join or found tech startups.



Its first project is the Resplash Leadership Programme, an intensive three-month online course with two tracks – a coding curriculum and a startup curriculum. Each fellow will be paired with a technical mentor who can code, and a business mentor with operating experience in tech, to support them as they journey through the programme.



The first scholarship cycle will award up to 40 scholarships to talented and dynamic women with the potential to succeed in the tech industry. It is open to any woman across Africa who wants to join or launch a tech startup, or is curious about coding.



“Past experiences show that programmes with open applications tend to have more than 90 per cent male-only applicants,” Bademosi said.



“Future application cycles will maintain a 50:50 gender parity but we wanted to challenge ourselves to make sure we raise awareness for Resplash across diverse channels and communities.”



Applications are open here until April 30.